You can build an app without learning to code. Here’s how

The development of low-code and no-code platforms are transforming the way applications are built. Now, practically anyone can create an app

Team Lounge
Published6 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Most of these platforms have user-friendly and intuitive interfaces
Most of these platforms have user-friendly and intuitive interfaces(Unsplash)

Have you always held on to that brilliant idea for an app that you didn’t know how to create because of zero coding skills, or because you didn’t have access to a coding partner? The recent growth of low-code and no-code technology platforms that allow individuals with little to no programming knowledge to create functional software is helping people realise their dreams of building apps. These platforms utilize visual interfaces and drag-and-drop components, significantly speeding up the development process and reducing the need for extensive coding knowledge.

Platforms like Bubble (a no-code platform) have user-friendly and intuitive interfaces that allow users to design applications visually, making it accessible for non-developers. They also speed up the process: applications can be developed much faster than traditional coding methods, and often come with pre-built integrations for various services. For instance, Twitter (X) clone NotRealTwitter was built on Bubble in four days.

Among popular low-code platforms are Microsoft PowerApps, a robust platform that allows users to build apps quickly using a visual interface and Excel-like expressions. It integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft services, making it ideal for businesses already using the Microsoft ecosystem.

Zoho Creator, from Indian software-as-a-service company Zoho, is a user-friendly platform that supports multi-platform apps often used by organisations to build internal apps custom apps for better productivity and streammlining processes. Mendix and Appian also help organizations rapidly develop applications and manage workflows.

Coming to no-code platforms, Bubble enjoys great popularity, especially among Gen Z creators, for its easy drag-and-drop interface. Bubble is specifically designed for non-technical users.

Bubble is popular with Gen Z app builders

Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the functionalities of a database and a spreadsheet, allowing users to create applications for project management and customer relationship management without coding. Google AppSheet is a no-code platform from Google that enables users to create mobile and web applications using existing data sources like Google Drive or Dropbox. A few use-cases for these include project management, creating a campaign and content calendar, event planning, and inventory management. 

A few other notable examples include Zapier, which is primarily an automation tool that allows users to connect various web applications without coding; Caspio, a low-code platform focused on building online database applications with security features; and Kissflow, which offers comprehensive workflow automation solutions, enabling users to create custom workflows and applications integrated with Google apps.

So go ahead and build that app you’ve always dreamt off. Who know, you may have a unicorn on your hands!

6 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM IST
