Lumio Arc 7 projector: The home theater on the go you've been looking for?
Lumio's Arc 7 Projector is here to bring order to the chaotic world of budget projectors
Picking a reasonably-priced home projector in India hasn’t been easy—you’re either paying big bucks for the big brands, or scouring through a glut of low-cost, white-label imports with ageing software and a non-existent support setup. Ergo, many consumers forgo the big-screen, take-anywhere experience in favour of smaller-screened TVs.
After impressing with their snappy as heck Vision TV lineup, Lumio is back with the Arc series of home media projectors, packed with a refined set of features at a compelling price point, but is it enough to bring order to the wild west of the affordable projector market?