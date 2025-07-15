Lumio Arc 7 projector: The home theater on the go you've been looking for?

Performance

So, what does the ₹34,999 outlay get you with the Arc 7? This is a Full HD 1080p (1920×1080) resolution, with 400ANSI lumens brightness as measured on the screen (not at source) and HDR (HDR10 and HLG) support. What this translates to is an edge-to-edge sharp, vibrant image across a sizable 100-inch canvas (from about 9 feet away) that’s bright enough for a room with some amount of ambient light. Dim the lights, switch to some HDR content, with the higher contrast levels and richer colors, and the Arc 7 shows off what it can do, with none of those tinting issues that plague HDR content on budget projectors. There’s a unique pleasure in watching cinematic experiences such as Top Gun: Maverick on a larger-than-life screen, and I’m here for sensibly priced offerings that bring big-screen entertainment to the masses.