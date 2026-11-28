Soundbars have become the default upgrade for anyone looking to give their television a better audio experience. But what if the answer lay in going a little old-school instead?
Home entertainment brand Lumio's first foray into home audio, the Aura 5, makes a compelling case for pairing two separate powered bookshelf cabinets instead. This holds out the promise of a wider stereo soundstage, clearer dialogue and a more engaging music-listening experience, without the fuss of a traditional Hi-Fi setup. At ₹22,999, it's an interesting alternative to the ubiquitous soundbar, but does this retro-inspired approach work?