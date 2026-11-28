I watched the Battle of the Pelennor Fields sequence from the The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King while using the speakers. There’s plenty going on aurally in this scene: the thundering hooves of horses charging, clashing swords, the swoop of catapults and the general chaos of battle. The Aura 5 handled all this rather well, keeping the sound effects distinct without turning the entire sequence into a muddled wall of noise. More importantly, dialogue remained clear and intelligible, even when the action picked up. Bass response is respectable too, with enough punch to give the movie soundtrack some weight.