Home entertainment brand Lumio's first foray into home audio, the Aura 5, makes a compelling case for pairing two separate powered bookshelf cabinets instead. This holds out the promise of a wider stereo soundstage, clearer dialogue and a more engaging music-listening experience, without the fuss of a traditional Hi-Fi setup. At ₹22,999, it's an interesting alternative to the ubiquitous soundbar, but does this retro-inspired approach work?