Soundbars have become the default upgrade for anyone looking to give their television a better audio experience. But what if the answer lay in going a little old-school instead?
Soundbars have become the default upgrade for anyone looking to give their television a better audio experience. But what if the answer lay in going a little old-school instead?
Home entertainment brand Lumio's first foray into home audio, the Aura 5, makes a compelling case for pairing two separate powered bookshelf cabinets instead. This holds out the promise of a wider stereo soundstage, clearer dialogue and a more engaging music-listening experience, without the fuss of a traditional Hi-Fi setup. At ₹22,999, it's an interesting alternative to the ubiquitous soundbar, but does this retro-inspired approach work?
Home entertainment brand Lumio's first foray into home audio, the Aura 5, makes a compelling case for pairing two separate powered bookshelf cabinets instead. This holds out the promise of a wider stereo soundstage, clearer dialogue and a more engaging music-listening experience, without the fuss of a traditional Hi-Fi setup. At ₹22,999, it's an interesting alternative to the ubiquitous soundbar, but does this retro-inspired approach work?
The two-speaker approach
With the Aura 5, Lumio has wholeheartedly embraced the studio-monitor aesthetic. The curved-front, composite wood-based cabinets proudly show off the 4.5-inch aluminum diaphragm woofer and 1-inch silk dome tweeter, with no fabric or mesh grilles getting in the way. It’s a striking look—unlike the anonymous black bars commonly found under most TVs—but those exposed drivers do call for a little caution, and you'll want to keep curious fingers and nosy pets at a safe distance.
These aren’t tiny, either, with each speaker measuring 174x273x235 mm (WxHxD). They require a fair amount of space on the TV table or your desk, should you wish to use these as bookshelf speakers for your laptop. The speakers have amplification built in, so you don’t need to buy a separate receiver and amplifier.
Connectivity options are anything but retro, with Bluetooth 5.4, analog RCA/AUX, Coaxial, Optical, USB-A (input, for music playback off USB drives), and HDMI with ARC and CEC support. CEC lets you control the speaker volume and power/standby mode with your TV remote, instead of having to use the bundled Minion OLED remote. The remote’s OLED display shows useful information such as volume, current input source and sound mode.
With all the connectivity options housed on the right speaker, the two units connect via a fairly generous 2-metre cable, giving you plenty of flexibility when it comes to placement and, more importantly, achieving decent stereo separation. There is a small catch, though: you’ll need to plan your cable runs with the right speaker's location in mind, which can be inconvenient because connectivity ports for many TVs are tucked away along the left edge.
The sound stage
The biggest advantage of having a distinct, two speaker setup is immediately apparent when you start playing music or watching movies. Position the two speakers a few feet apart and there’s a genuine sense of left-right separation, which gives individual instruments, vocals and sound effects their own breathing room. This is true even on busier tracks, and music sounds far more engaging than on conventional soundbars in this segment. The presentation is clear and lively without becoming tiring, and these speakers also get surprisingly loud for the size, making them capable of handling the music requirements of a small party.
The benefit of this setup is far more discernible while watching movies or gaming. Action sequences benefit strongly from the wider soundstage as the action and sound effects move convincingly between the two speakers. Dialogue remains well anchored towards the centre, despite the speakers not having a dedicated centre channel.
I watched the Battle of the Pelennor Fields sequence from the The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King while using the speakers. There’s plenty going on aurally in this scene: the thundering hooves of horses charging, clashing swords, the swoop of catapults and the general chaos of battle. The Aura 5 handled all this rather well, keeping the sound effects distinct without turning the entire sequence into a muddled wall of noise. More importantly, dialogue remained clear and intelligible, even when the action picked up. Bass response is respectable too, with enough punch to give the movie soundtrack some weight.
Lumio offers three sound modes—Studio, Cinema and Groove—to cater to different listening scenarios. ‘Studio’ is the more balanced setting, ‘Cinema’ is tuned for movies and TV, while ‘Groove’ gives the bass a little more emphasis for music. You also get physical bass and treble controls on the speaker itself, so you don’t need to hunt for the remote for quick adjustments.
Verdict
The absence of a dedicated subwoofer is noticeable when you get to particularly bass-heavy content. You won't get that deep, room-shaking rumble that a soundbar bundled with a subwoofer can deliver, and there's only so much the 4.5-inch woofers can do. Nor can the Aura 5 deliver the immersive surround effects of a dedicated home theatre setup. So as long as you keep your expectations realistic from the Aura 5’s clearly two-channel system, you’ll enjoy the kind of sound these speakers deliver for their price.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.