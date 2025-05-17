Lumio Vision 9 review: Does it live up to its ‘fast TV’ claims?
SummaryLumio, a new Indian TV brand, says its USP is quicker start, navigation and search—something that has bogged smart TVs for years. Does the product deliver on this promise? Let's find out
You probably haven’t heard of Lumio, and I wouldn’t blame you one bit. The brand, whose name is a portmanteau of ‘lumens’ (a measure of brightness) and ‘I/O’ (Input Output), is a new face in the Indian consumer tech space. Behind Lumio is the less snazzy-sounding Circuit House Technologies, a motley crew of very familiar faces—mostly ex-Xiaomi folks who made Xiaomi TVs a household name—that have come together to do home entertainment right.
Both their debutant products, the QLED Vision 7 and the flagship Mini-LED Vision 9, aim their crosshairs on the big guns in the segment, TVs that Lumio claims are part of a ‘slow TV epidemic’—slow to boot, slow to navigate and slow to fire up apps. Yet, does Lumio shake things up enough to merit consideration against rather well-established brands? Is the ‘India’s fastest TV’ claim legit? And is the Vision 9 ( ₹59,999) worth its flagship billing? You’ve come to the right place to find out.