Lumio Vision 9 review: Does it live up to its ‘fast TV’ claims?

Performance

For someone with an ageing Android TV that’s sadly only four years old, the Vision 9 didn’t just surprise, it actually took me aback the first couple of times I used it. No more waiting for the TV to slowly start up after the power fluctuated or worse still, waiting for the TV to catch up as you navigated the content-filled wall of recommendations, the Vision 9 takes a somewhat smug-sounding BOSS processor, a faster Wi-Fi chipset and 3GB of snappy DDR4 memory to deliver a shot in the arm for the Google TV interface.