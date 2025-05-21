The consumer longs for humanity in music, says YouTube’s head of music
SummaryLyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, talks about the endless scroll, why artists struggle to make money, and the role of AI in making music
Ten minutes into our interview, Lyor Cohen pulls out his phone and opens YouTube to play Fight for Your Right to Party. I hadn’t heard the popular 1986 Beastie Boys track—one he backed in his early 20s, when hip-hop was still new and major labels had dismissed the song as “scraping the bottom of the barrel." Cohen bobs his head as the Google India rep and I listen to the party anthem of the late 80s America that climbed to rank 7 on Billboard Hot 100 in 1987.
Now 65, Cohen has spent over three decades in music, repping acts like Run-DMC and labels like Def Jam that helped define the ’80s hip-hop era. He later led the Warner Music Group for nearly a decade, and for the past eight years, he’s been the global head of music at YouTube and Google. Still, when asked about the platform’s impact on the industry, he’s clear: “Even though I work for them, I don’t represent them, I represent the music industry."