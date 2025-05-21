The consumer longs for humanity in music, says YouTube’s head of music

How do you see the role of music executives changing in the next 5–10 years, and how should the next generation of leaders prepare for it?

I believe that the music industry never really landed the plane to take a moment to recognise the dramatic changes that are happening around us. So music executives have been changing the plane as they’re flying. They must try to articulate the value proposition to the artistic community. It is also important that they protect artists in a way that gives them the courage to make those magical records. So you, as the music executive, hire all these cottage industries to get the clicks if you must, but don’t tax the artist for it. Let them spend time in the haystack looking for the needle. Don’t make them chase the endless scroll. Make them chase the magic that we’re all desperately in need of.