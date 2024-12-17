Does the MacBook Pro M4 win this round of the AI PC race? Let’s find out
SummaryThe latest generation of Apple’s custom chip M4 in the new MacBook Pro makes good on the promise that by buying an AI PC, you’d be future-proofing your tech spend
What, really, makes for a sound purchase in laptops? In the fast-moving world of technology, it often feels that your latest gadget may outpace your basic requirements, especially if you’re a tech-savvy person; faster than a pre-teen grows out of their shoes. Yet, technologists and chiefs of global brands have promised that by buying an ‘AI PC’, you’d be future-proofing your tech spend. The latest generation of Apple’s custom chip M4, found in the iteratively upgraded MacBook Pro, sits on top of that pile.