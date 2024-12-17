Does the MacBook Pro M4 win this round of the AI PC race? Let’s find out

It doesn’t stop here, though. One big noticeable change this year is the introduction of a ‘nano-texture’ display—an external coat that turns the laptop’s display matte. Yet again, this may not seem to be a gamechanger, until the laptop is placed with light sources in the background. There is nearly no reflection on this coating that makes material illegible on standard displays ever so often, and for those with unpredictable work environments, this is a definite advantage to have. It is an optional upgrade, meaning that the base version does not get the matte coat—even though it does get the 16GB memory. Storage options, which have always been among the fastest in consumer laptops, begin at 512 gigabytes.