At just 19 years, Sheetal Arora was thrown in at the deep end of operations at Mankind Pharma. Though a family-run enterprise, he started out in the frontline as a medical representative, taking on the responsibility of building sales, marketing and distribution.
At just 19 years, Sheetal Arora was thrown in at the deep end of operations at Mankind Pharma. Though a family-run enterprise, he started out in the frontline as a medical representative, taking on the responsibility of building sales, marketing and distribution.
“I spent time visiting doctors, chemists and distributors to understand how demand could be generated. Interacting with customers handed me feedback through which I could address negative sentiments. That period exposed me to ups and downs, laying the foundation for everything that followed," says Delhi-based Arora, 48, the promoter and chief executive of Mankind Pharma Ltd.
“I spent time visiting doctors, chemists and distributors to understand how demand could be generated. Interacting with customers handed me feedback through which I could address negative sentiments. That period exposed me to ups and downs, laying the foundation for everything that followed," says Delhi-based Arora, 48, the promoter and chief executive of Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Among the many milestones he cherishes over the last three decades are when they first registered a turnover of ₹50 crore, launching an IPO and speciality divisions, and the acquisition of Bharat Serum and Vaccines. Yet, he considers his proudest achievement to be the culture he’s built at the organisation, rooted in humility, integrity and transparency that he believes has led to minimal attrition.
Arora talks to Mint about mentorship and why he believes in delegating work. Edited excerpts:
Who do you consider your mentor?
My father and my uncle, Ramesh Juneja, showed me the path of hard work, integrity and honesty by leading through example.
A major insight you worked on with their guidance?
The most important lesson I learnt from them is that people come first. Always think about your people, support them and serve them.
How do you mentor colleagues at work?
Mentoring is about listening and guiding. I focus on understanding team members, addressing their problems and helping them see ways to improve and grow. I try to add value to their learnings, show empathy and continuously discuss what’s next on a weekly or monthly basis. Leadership is about ensuring that the seniors support the juniors and vice-versa, and that everyone learns through encouragement and guidance.
Productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?
I believe in delegation rather than micro-management, empowering leaders at different levels to take the right decisions at the right time. Prioritisation and clarity of purpose are also central to my approach in both professional and personal life. Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics. Write to us at feedback@livemint.com