A new heavyweight joins the 2024 headphone party

About eight years ago, just as the Indian smartphone market was heating up, a side war ensued for premium, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones. Soon enough, three recognized brands—Bose, Sennheiser and Sony—took on each other with headphones that were almost evenly stacked. In 2018, Marshall, an iconic British company cemented in ‘70s rock folklore, joined this party. Today, the Marshall Monitor III ( ₹29,999) seeks to prove that the brand is not merely cashing-in on its storied existence—this pair is worthy of a discerning music lover’s attention.

The audio industry has long been split into the mainstream market of everyday listeners and a more discerning market of customers who call themselves ‘audiophiles’. Marshall, as a brand, has always belonged to a third category—professional musicians—given that its core business until today remains its venerable tube amplifiers and guitar cabinets.

In the audiophile segment, there were questions about whether mainstream audio products can be true-to-source—a big factor in high fidelity sound. True audiophile-grade headphones typically use sophisticated sound drivers, high-quality connector wires and balanced audio ports—headphones that claim to deliver high-fidelity audio over Bluetooth is simply not to be trusted.

But in a market where noise cancellation is available at under $15 ( ₹1000), the Marshall Monitor III is a potentially crucial product—one that can cater to a discerning consumer who doesn’t mind the premium pricing, but cannot afford the logistics of lugging around an elaborate electrostatic amplifier setup at all times.

The Marshall Monitor III takes on a crowded market that has the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Sennheiser Momentum 4, and the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones as heavyweights. After three weeks of spending ample time with the Marshall Monitor III, the pair stands out as one of the most comfortable in its class. It is lightweight while feeling sturdy. As expected from premium headphones, the headband is light and pliant, while the earcup’s padding is uber-soft and comfortable.

The sound, meanwhile, is the biggest draw for this segment of headphones. Straight out of its retail packaging, the Marshall Monitor III sounds bright, which is to say that it isn’t very bass-heavy. This isn’t a bad thing—rhythm and bass can still be discerned, but isn’t overpowering. This helps the vocals flourish, and while the sound drivers used in the Monitor III are not the largest in its category, the dynamic range (ie the difference between how loud or quiet the headphones can be) and the clarity of sound are not compromised.

What strikes out is its emphasis on high frequencies—think high-pitched, soaring guitar riffs, a Hindustani instrument ensemble, or a medley of shrill percussion. This is an unconventional default setup for mainstream headphones, but a welcome one since it allows users to get a more wholesome overall audio experience, rather than being overpowered by bass.

There’s also a software-driven ‘soundstage’ mode on Marshall’s accompanying mobile phone app, which somewhat segregates instruments and vocals in terms of their spatial distribution. This still remains a work in progress, since the segregation on the Monitor III doesn’t quite mimic the audio experience of a concert hall. If it wasn’t there, it wouldn’t be missed.

Noise cancellation, however, is excellent and at par with the best of the premium wireless headphones category. It can be adjusted for intensity from the mobile app itself, and also has an adaptive mode that can recognize speech around to pause the music and make way for transparent ambient audio passage. This mode is better left off (it’s simply easier to manually take the headphones off) but doing so does automatically pause the music too, which is a norm in this segment today.

There are also multiple equalizer modes that users can fiddle with, to adjust the exact type of audio that’s preferred. Ramping up the bass delivery shows that the Marshall Monitor III is actually adept at warm sound signatures—and would thus suit most Indian audio palates, too. In what is a litmus test for good headphones, there is no cackle of distortion from the sound produced by the Monitor III at any point—though its loudness level could have been better.

All of this is packaged in a hard-shell carrying case with the headphones collapsing neatly into a compact shape. Upon hard comparisons, the Sony WH-1000XM5 delivers punchier sound, while the Apple AirPods Max is louder, and Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is heavier on the bass. They’re also closely comparable among each other.

The Marshall Monitor III, on this note, is at least as good, or better in certain genres and for certain listening preferences. There’s also the added allure of the iconic Marshall logo and die-cast font style that have lit up innumerable rock concerts over the past six decades.

At ₹29,999 ($350) in India, it’s hard to not recommend it for those who enjoy their music a touch more than the everyday casual listener.

