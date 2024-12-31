A new heavyweight joins the 2024 headphone party
SummaryCan the Marshall Monitor III satisfy both the serious audiophile and the casual listener in a crowded market?
About eight years ago, just as the Indian smartphone market was heating up, a side war ensued for premium, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones. Soon enough, three recognized brands—Bose, Sennheiser and Sony—took on each other with headphones that were almost evenly stacked. In 2018, Marshall, an iconic British company cemented in ‘70s rock folklore, joined this party. Today, the Marshall Monitor III ( ₹29,999) seeks to prove that the brand is not merely cashing-in on its storied existence—this pair is worthy of a discerning music lover’s attention.
The audio industry has long been split into the mainstream market of everyday listeners and a more discerning market of customers who call themselves ‘audiophiles’. Marshall, as a brand, has always belonged to a third category—professional musicians—given that its core business until today remains its venerable tube amplifiers and guitar cabinets.