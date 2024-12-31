A new heavyweight joins the 2024 headphone party

The sound, meanwhile, is the biggest draw for this segment of headphones. Straight out of its retail packaging, the Marshall Monitor III sounds bright, which is to say that it isn’t very bass-heavy. This isn’t a bad thing—rhythm and bass can still be discerned, but isn’t overpowering. This helps the vocals flourish, and while the sound drivers used in the Monitor III are not the largest in its category, the dynamic range (ie the difference between how loud or quiet the headphones can be) and the clarity of sound are not compromised.