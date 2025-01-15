A designer’s view of a car as a digital product
SummaryFor Tata Motors’ Martin Uhlarik, good design is about fitting into a customer’s lifestyle and thinking digital and futuristic every day
Good design is all about ease of use, whether one is designing spaces, clothes, appliances or cars. For Martin Uhlarik, global design head of Tata Motors, understanding who is going to use his products is fundamental to his design philosophy. After a recent walk around London for a design immersion experience and a visit to the state-of-the-art Tata Motors Design Tech Centre in Warwick, UK, Uhlarik explained how he and his team draw inspiration from trends in fashion, electronics, and even the way people use public spaces.