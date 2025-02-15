Over 50% Indians in online dating survey say they have been catfished by AI

As millions turn to dating apps, social media, and messaging platforms to find love, new McAfee India research has revealed an alarming rise in AI-driven romance scams, fraudulent dating apps, and deepfake deception, making it harder than ever for hopeful romantics to tell the difference between true love and a digital con.

Digital security company McAfee has shared new data from a servey on the topic of romance scams and the impact of these scams on consumers, conducted online in February 2025 with 7,000 participants (all adults) in the US, UK, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Australia.

Some of the more startling findings from the survey are:

61% of Indians who participated in this survey said they could develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot

84% said online dating scams including deepfake audio, video, and imagery, and text and email scam messages, have impacted their ability to trust potential matches.

51% Indians who participated in this survey have been approached by an AI chatbot posing as a real person on a dating platform or social media.

Social media (96%) is the most preferred platform, alongside dating websites and apps (91%), and messaging apps (84%) to meet potential partners, opening a vast pool for potential scammers.

The Rise of the AI-Powered ‘Fauxmance’ While online dating has become a popular method for meeting potential romantic partners, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in this realm has brought about new challenges… 61% think it’s possible for people to develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot. Approximately half (51%) of those surveyed reported that they or someone they know have been approached by an AI chatbot posing as a real person on a dating platform or social media. This has raised concerns about emotional vulnerabilities, with 38% believing that forming an emotional bond with an AI chatbot increases susceptibility to scams.

"Online dating has indeed revolutionized our approach to forging connections with potential partners. However, our survey highlights that it comes with its own set of challenges. 84% of Indians say online dating scams including deepfake audio, video, and imagery, and text and email scam messages, have impacted their ability to trust potential matches. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, it's crucial to remain vigilant and continually educate ourselves about the ever-evolving online scams,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee.

Social media, not dating apps, are the preferred platforms The survey showed that Indians prefer social media platforms over dating apps or websites to connect with potential romantic partners, with Instagram (85%) leading, followed by Snapchat (46%), WhatsApp (55%), and Telegram (50%). Among dating apps, Tinder (61%) is the most popular, followed by Facebook Dating (36%), Bumble (33%), and Match (23%). As more people search for love online, the risk of scams rises, with scammers using fake profiles and AI-driven deceptions to target unsuspecting online love seekers.

Social media has become a common platform for scams involving impersonation of celebrities or well-known figures. 42% of individuals reported that they or someone they know has been approached on social media by someone claiming to be a celebrity or a well-known figure. These impersonators often engage targets through fan-based interactions, creating a sense of authenticity and trust.

The impact of falling for such a “celebrity” scam can be severe. Of those who fell for it or knew someone who did, 47% experienced financial loss, 48% lost personal information leading to potential identity theft, and 56% experienced emotional distress. Many have faced scams where they were offered fake chances to meet or collaborate, romantic interest, expensive giveaways, and VIP passes.

Almost 70% of Indians in the survey say they’ve come across “fake profiles” and/or photos that look AI-generated on dating websites or apps, or on social media. This includes 34% who’ve seen these on mainstream dating platforms (for example, Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Match, Hinge, Happn), 54% on social media platforms (for example, Facebook, Instagram, X / Twitter), 21% on specialized dating platforms (for example, Facebook Dating, Bumble), 15% on chat forums or communities (for example, Reddit, Quora, various gaming platforms), and 12% on professional networking platforms like LinkedIn.

While 34% have had the misfortune of interacting with a scammer disguised as a romantic prospect, 28% of individuals found themselves conversing with what they believed was a potential love interest, only to later discover it was an AI-generated bot.

Financial Loss A significant 70% of people have either been scammed out of money, valuables, other assets, or been pressured to buy gifts or send money by someone they met online. These scams are not limited to one platform; they are prevalent across social media (42%), dating apps (19%), and text or email (19%).

Victims were scammed or asked for an average of ₹364,939, with 32% unable to recover their losses, highlighting the financial risks of online interactions and the need for vigilance.

How to Stay Safe With online romance scams on the rise, McAfee urges daters to be extra cautious and offers the following advice:

Question too-good-to-be-true matches – If someone avoids video calls, moves conversations off-platform quickly, or declares love too soon, proceed with caution.

Verify their identity – Reverse image search profile pictures and check social media activity to confirm if they are who they claim to be.

Protect personal information – Scammers use small details like birthdays or pet names to guess passwords and commit identity theft.

Never send money or gifts – No legitimate romantic partner should ever ask for financial assistance.