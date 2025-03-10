Monday Motivation: The 2 Cs that drive sustained success at work

After spending many years in the corporate world, Meenal Majumder decided to set it all aside and don the student’s hat to go the start-up way. Though there wasn’t a perfect plan in place, she knew that if she waited for the ‘right time’, there was a good chance it would never come.

“Sometimes, you have to trust your instincts and follow your passion, even when the path ahead isn’t clear. I believed in the impact I wanted to create and that gave me the courage to take the first step," she says.

The trigger was her daughter’s robotics competition back in 2017. As a mentor, Majumder observed the power of hands-on learning; it was no different when she worked with underprivileged kids during the pandemic. Through The Innovation Story, her aim was to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge by offering experiential learning programs that allowed students to directly engage with technology, engineering and entrepreneurship.

“We focus on project-based learning where students don’t just absorb information, but actively apply it to solve challenges. I spent time researching, understanding global best practices and speaking with educators and students to develop an approach that was both engaging and impactful. It was like being a student again, but I loved the process of learning and adapting," says Mumbai-based Majumder, Founder of The Innovation Story.

Over the last few years, Majumder, 53, has realised that talent and potential exist everywhere. What is often missing is access to the right resources, mentorship and platforms to showcase skills. It’s why she also works with NGOs and government institutions to provide robotics, Artificial Intelligence and coding education, enabling students to participate in global competitions and pursue careers in technology.

“Many students come from backgrounds where STEM education isn’t easily accessible and societal expectations often limit their aspirations. Watching them break these barriers, gain confidence and thrive in fields that they once thought were out of reach is really rewarding. Mentoring young girls from government schools and seeing them pursue careers in engineering has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my journey," she says.

Majumder talks to Lounge about mentorship and why she believes in single-tasking.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve been fortunate to have multiple mentors - some who have guided me in my career, others who have influenced my leadership style and some who have been emotional pillars. At a personal level, my husband has been a great mentor and support system. His perspective, encouragement and advice have played a huge role in my journey.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Discipline. I’ve learned that talent and passion alone aren’t enough; consistency and commitment make all the difference. Showing up every day, even when things feel difficult, is what truly drives progress. Whether it’s in leadership, mentorship or personal growth, discipline has been the foundation of everything I’ve built.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Mentorship is about showing up and being present. It’s about listening, understanding and creating a space where people feel safe to explore, fail and grow. At work, I focus on mentorship through collaborative learning, helping my colleagues and team members identify their strengths, encouraging them to take ownership of their work and guiding them when they face roadblocks. I also believe in leading by example. If I want my team to be disciplined, curious and resilient, I have to embody those qualities myself.

What’s your morning schedule like?

My mornings are sacred. I start my day with exercise, either a run or a workout at the gym. That one hour of personal time helps me reset, boost my energy and get mentally prepared for the day ahead. Before I dive into work, I always make time to speak with my daughter.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

One of my biggest productivity habits is starting early. I sleep early and wake up early, which gives me uninterrupted hours in the morning to plan my day, tackle important tasks and think strategically before the world gets busy. Another principle I follow is single-tasking over multitasking. Instead of juggling too many things at once, I focus on one task at a time, complete it efficiently and then move on to the next. This approach has significantly improved my effectiveness and reduced stress.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

The pandemic reinforced the power of remote collaboration; I started working with teams across different countries, which broadened my perspective and made me more adaptable. It also helped me develop a structured yet flexible work approach, where I balance focus hours with collaboration time to maximise productivity.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I enjoy reading about leadership, resilience and sportsmanship. Shoe Dog by Phil Knight is a fantastic memoir about the journey of building Nike. It’s an inspiring read about persistence, risk-taking and the power of believing in your vision. And Wooden on Leadership by John Wooden, a great book on leadership, discipline and personal growth, based on the principles of one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

Travelling is my biggest passion. I’ve visited over 18 countries and travelled extensively across India. I love immersing myself in new cultures, trying different cuisines and meeting people from diverse backgrounds. Travelling broadens my perspective, keeps me inspired and gives me a fresh outlook on life. Apart from that, I enjoy reading and listening to music as ways to relax and recharge.

