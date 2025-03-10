Monday Motivation: The 2 Cs that drive sustained success at work
SummaryMeenal Majumder, founder of STEM education platform The Innovation Story, advocates the power of consistency
After spending many years in the corporate world, Meenal Majumder decided to set it all aside and don the student’s hat to go the start-up way. Though there wasn’t a perfect plan in place, she knew that if she waited for the ‘right time’, there was a good chance it would never come.
“Sometimes, you have to trust your instincts and follow your passion, even when the path ahead isn’t clear. I believed in the impact I wanted to create and that gave me the courage to take the first step," she says.