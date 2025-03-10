Monday Motivation: The 2 Cs that drive sustained success at work

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

One of my biggest productivity habits is starting early. I sleep early and wake up early, which gives me uninterrupted hours in the morning to plan my day, tackle important tasks and think strategically before the world gets busy. Another principle I follow is single-tasking over multitasking. Instead of juggling too many things at once, I focus on one task at a time, complete it efficiently and then move on to the next. This approach has significantly improved my effectiveness and reduced stress.