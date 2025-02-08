A new sports sedan from Mercedes that can be a devilish delight
SummaryThe Mercedes AMG C63 SE F1 Edition is a hybrid sports sedan that can handle city traffic well, but the design urges you to push it to its limits
I am trundling through the city, exerting every ounce of restraint to not twist the dial on the steering wheel into Sport Plus, slam my foot down, and watch the instrument cluster glow red. Driving a car that has the potential to launch you into your seat like gravity tripled within city limits is pure torture. But that’s the beauty of this sedan: it can be your daily commuter and your devilish delight.
The Mercedes AMG C63 SE F1 Edition is a stunning machine. The Alpine Grey and red combo I have turns heads wherever I go. It’s got the iconic AMG grille, a bonnet air intake, red accents scattered across the car, subtle edition decals on the side, performance badging near the shark gill intakes, a black spoiler, AMG-specific alloys with red calipers, and—something I’ve seen for the first time—the Affalterbach logo hub covers.