A new sports sedan from Mercedes that can be a devilish delight

I am trundling through the city, exerting every ounce of restraint to not twist the dial on the steering wheel into Sport Plus, slam my foot down, and watch the instrument cluster glow red. Driving a car that has the potential to launch you into your seat like gravity tripled within city limits is pure torture. But that’s the beauty of this sedan: it can be your daily commuter and your devilish delight.

The Mercedes AMG C63 SE F1 Edition is a stunning machine. The Alpine Grey and red combo I have turns heads wherever I go. It’s got the iconic AMG grille, a bonnet air intake, red accents scattered across the car, subtle edition decals on the side, performance badging near the shark gill intakes, a black spoiler, AMG-specific alloys with red calipers, and—something I’ve seen for the first time—the Affalterbach logo hub covers.

Inside, the car features cool red-accented carbon fibre trim on the lower dash, AMG performance seats with red stitching, and exclusive F1 Edition badging. Every design choice urges you to take the wheel and push it to its limits.

When I dial the car back to Comfort mode on my way to the track, I’m surprised at how well it handles Mumbai city’s pockmarked roads. The car is firm, but not so stiff that it will rattle the passengers. Rear-seat passengers will be quite comfortable, until, of course, I slam my foot to the floor—something I did once I hit the track.

The acceleration is mind-boggling. It feels like you’ve been strapped to a rocket with everything around you blurring past in a rush. The 0-100kmph sprint happens in a lightning-fast 3.5 seconds, and before I can register it, the needle is hurtling past 200kmph.

A hard brake for an approaching corner is when I feel the car’s 2.1-tonne weight, but the brakes are rock-solid, bringing the speed down in no time. The electronics kick in, keeping the car glued to the track, allowing me to navigate the corner without a hint of instability.

The 50:50 weight distribution, rear axle steering, and 4MATIC+ system come together, making me feel like a seasoned pro. The grip is extraordinary, and the way the nose dives into corners with pinpoint precision is nothing short of magical. It’s a ballet of G-forces harmonising with your body, making every moment behind the wheel pure bliss.

There are eight drive modes and multiple displays on the infotainment system to keep you enthralled, especially on the track. From the stopwatch to the G-forces, everything is at your fingertips.

If the presets don’t suit you, dive into Individual mode and tweak the engine, suspension and steering to your preferences. As for the sound, microphones in the exhaust feed through the Burmester sound system, creating a symphony that’s hard to beat.

While there’s plenty of drama in Sport Plus, it doesn’t quite replicate the raw growl of a V8. But then it’s hard to believe the V8 has been replaced by a four-cylinder. That’s because this is the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine, using F1 technology to spool the turbo via an electric motor before the exhaust gases even get there, eliminating turbo lag. Yes, this is a plug-in hybrid, equipped with a rapid-charge 6.1 kWh battery and a motor on the rear axle.

While the electric-only range is just 13km, the motors are designed to provide power on demand. Combined, the engine and motor produce 680 hp and an astonishing 1,020 Nm of torque—a tidal wave of power that you can ride endlessly.

The nine-speed dual-clutch transmission works seamlessly with the powertrain and even on the track, it keeps pace effortlessly. In Race mode, a quick tap on the paddles to downshift before a corner triggers a delightful series of crackles and pops from the exhaust. It’s a full-on thrill ride.

After an adrenaline-packed session on the track, I switch the C63 SE back into its more composed and quieter avatar. Now, it feels more like an everyday sedan—compact enough to navigate city traffic with rear axle steering making parking and U-turns a breeze. The rear seats are spacious and comfortable. This can truly be a family car until you decide to unleash it on a track. The car is loaded with features but I found the Digital Light, Burmester sound system, heads-up display and ventilated seats to be the most appreciated. You won’t be lacking for anything.

So should you rush out and buy one? Well, here’s the catch. The F1 Edition isn’t available to customers as it is only a press car for now. While the car—even without the decals and red trim—is an absolute hoot and mouth-wateringly tempting, the price tag is a tough pill to swallow. At ₹1.95 crore, it’s nearly double the price of the C43, and here’s the kicker: it doesn’t offer twice the fun. In fact, the C43 comes pretty close to matching this experience.

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India.

