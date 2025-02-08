A new sports sedan from Mercedes that can be a devilish delight

After an adrenaline-packed session on the track, I switch the C63 SE back into its more composed and quieter avatar. Now, it feels more like an everyday sedan—compact enough to navigate city traffic with rear axle steering making parking and U-turns a breeze. The rear seats are spacious and comfortable. This can truly be a family car until you decide to unleash it on a track. The car is loaded with features but I found the Digital Light, Burmester sound system, heads-up display and ventilated seats to be the most appreciated. You won’t be lacking for anything.