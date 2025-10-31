Testing the tech of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 electric SUV
India’s priciest EV SUV claims to bring cutting-edge tech and a never-seen-before battery range. Does it succeed?
The biggest pain point for luxury car buyers is that the electrification of luxury mobility is bringing an undesired volume of digital displays to cars. Inside the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, one of India’s most expensive electric SUVs, this norm isn’t different—but as you start living with it, you realize that luxury in the AI age will take shape in varying forms.
For instance, on an airport pickup run, I found myself waiting for 30 minutes. Fidgeting through the massive 18-inch central infotainment display, I found a game of air hockey in the system. It was unexpected, but the MBUX interface’s simplicity made it super easy to discover its features.