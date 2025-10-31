Testing the tech of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 electric SUV

The star of the show, however, is the massive battery, and over 850 Newton-metres (Nm) of torque that the EQS 450 delivers. At over 3 tonnes, it is incredible that a luxurious living room on wheels shows acceleration that is typical to electric vehicles. The eventual effect is of a car that handles steady, rides with the typical softness of the S-Class’ suspension, and can still be nimble in peak traffic. But, the icing on the cake is near 800 kilometers of range. This gives you room to drive for a full week in the city at work without charging.