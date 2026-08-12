Going electric: How offroading beasts like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon are successfully making the switch

In January 2025, Mercedes-Benz launched its electrified G-wagon in India. Barring the green number plates that are mandated for electric cars, in appearance, the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ Technology Edition One ( ₹3.1 crore, ex-showroom) did very little to indicate that it is electrified. It retained most design elements from the standard G-wagon, which, interestingly, included the traditional slatted grille, and not the LED-specked glass front facade that Mercedes-Benz uses in all of its other electric cars.
As the electric G-wagon marked one year in India, Mint took the G580 Edition One electric SUV out for a drive to the arid, bumpy inroads of Khetri, Rajasthan—a route with sporadic charging spots, expanses of dust, and sudden stretches of broken roads. The drive felt an apt test for all the things the G-wagon prides itself for: Ruggedness, comfort, and a sense of theatre. More importantly, one question needed answering—would electrifying the drivetrain change its core characteristics?
Not the only luxury car
The German auto giant, India’s number one by market share in the luxury segment, is not the only major brand that has electrified recognizable titles. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E comes to mind, though despite multiple rumours of an impending launch, the American carmaker’s abrupt September 2021 exit from the India market likely stalled plans. The other electrified versions of recognizable iconic cars available here are the Mini Cooper SE, the electric version of BMW’s 7 Series in the i7 (which Mint drove), and Porsche’s electrified Cayenne SUV.
The limited portfolio of top traditional cars available in electrified powertrains reflects the traditionalist petrol preferences of automotive loyalists. However, the evolution in the luxury space shows that carmakers are making an effort to manufacture cars that retain their core characteristics, and even even go beyond them.
The off-road experience
One of the highlights of the G580 EQ, for instance, is the ‘G-turn’ feature. In this, selecting the ‘rock’ drive terrain mode also activates the ‘low range’ gear mode. The latter refers to a specialized gear that off-road cars use when travelling through tricky terrain. Once it is activated, the 3.5-ton, 4.6-metre long SUV can be turned on a solitary spot by using the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
There are other tech features, like the ‘transparent bonnet’. This is a camera mode where the SUV stitches together camera feeds from one camera up front and two on either of the front sides to simulate a real-time view of the surface below the car. It is clear that even with an electrified powertrain, the G580 EQ remains as capable of “serious” off-road driving as its petrol and diesel brethren.
In fact, the G580 EQ actually leverages its electric foundations to amplify its core offroading characteristics. This is due to the fact that by Mercedes-Benz has equipped the SUV with four individual, independent electric motors assigned to each wheel. Each motor uses its own standard and low-range gearing to ensure that the G580 EQ can activate features like the ‘G-steering’. This enables drivers to manage tight steering angles, a crucial characteristic in tricky environments.