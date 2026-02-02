Mercedes-Benz S-Class review: A monster car that keeps you productive

We were granted an exclusive preview of the 2026 S-Class in Sindelfingen, Germany, two months ahead of its global unveil. Security was understandably tight: phones were taken away, and we were ushered deep into the factory, where massive black curtains concealed the car. When the curtains were drawn back, the silhouette was familiar—stately and elegant, yet the front told a very different story.

The nose is entirely new. In keeping with Mercedes-Benz’s recent design direction, the grille has grown by 20% and now features four horizontal chrome bars instead of three.

Advertisement

Look closer and you will notice it is formed from intricate 3-D chrome stars and is fully illuminated. Even the upright three-pointed star on the bonnet can now glow as an optional feature. Flanking the grille are the new digital light twin-star headlamps, which aren’t just about visual drama. Innovative micro-LED technology expands the illumination field, while the dynamic high-beam system can project light up to 600m without consuming additional energy. The lights also swivel and offer a partial high-beam function that avoids dazzling oncoming traffic. At the rear, the taillamps receive a fresh design featuring three chrome-framed stars.

Also Read | Cloud Dancer: A shade that manifests the power of quiet

Step inside and the familiar end-to-end Superscreen layout remains, but almost everything around it is new. A redesigned instrument panel, new door trims, and a reworked centre console bring a sense of freshness.

Advertisement

The Superscreen appears to float atop the dashboard, stretching seamlessly into the doors. Broader central air vents and an extended louvered band enhance the sense of width and space, an effect that continues into the rear door panels. Herringbone open-pore oak wood on the centre console adds richness, while monotone upholstery and floor mats elevate the cabin.

There is also a new steering wheel, which retains physical controls alongside capacitive ones. Dual wireless charging pads add everyday convenience. Technology takes a major leap with the enhanced AI virtual assistant. The assistant lives permanently on the zero layer of the screen as an animated avatar, subtly changing colour and brightness based on the tone and mood of the interaction.

Rear-seat passengers are treated to a world of indulgence with seats that invite you to sink in and relax. Yet this is also a car build for those who work on the go—there are video conferencing facilities in every seat—even the driver’s—with built-in support for Microsoft Teams. Notes and calendar functions are integrated as well, allowing appointments and reminders to sync seamlessly.

Advertisement

We were even given the opportunity to take the updated S-Class for a short drive around the Sindelfingen factory grounds, just enough to hint at the depth of change beneath the surface. The version we experienced was the all-new V8, and it’s a monster in the best possible way. With a staggering 537 hp and 750 Nm of torque, the punch is instant and unmistakable the moment you put your foot down. Our drive was admittedly too short to fully explore its on-road character, but even in that brief time, the impression it left was undeniable.

Having seen and experienced the 2026 S-Class firsthand, one thing is abundantly clear: Mercedes-Benz has raised the bar. If luxury, performance, and effortless composure are what you seek, the S-Class remains the definitive answer.

Advertisement