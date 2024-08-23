Mercedes EQA: A luxury electric car for an urban driver

EVs are the buzzword and, though adoption is slower than expected, we do see more of them on roads every day. They are practical as daily city runabouts and help achieve a green status. If you like to drive yourself and stamping your status is your thing, then Mercedes’ fourth EV, and their most affordable one, might just be the one for you.

Standing against the backdrop of the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, the Mercedes EQA looks quite at home. It is the electric version of the GLA and shares a lot with the crossover. In terms of looks, it is quite similar, with the lovely flowing roofline and curvaceous styling. The front, however, is a differentiator, with the EV trademark LED light bar highlighting the 3D star-patterned area in place of the grille. It also wears a different pair of shoes—smart-looking 19" aerodynamic wheels, and there is a new bumper with the 3D LED tail lamps at the rear.

While it looks similar to the GLA, it is longer and taller. The ground clearance is a little lower at 137mm, as it is an EV and the battery is packed under the floorboard. That number was reasonable enough to ensure the EQA didn’t scrape its belly on any of the speed breakers on our drive.

Going inside

Inside the cabin of the EQA, you get a sense of familiarity with the twin 10.25" screens, turbine-like vents with a rose gold outline, and the layered dash. What’s new is a star pattern insert on the passenger side, which looks quite cool when lit by ambient light. The seats have fabric made from recycled PET bottles, adding the environmentally friendly quotient.

The cabin feels premium and comes packed with features, like memory and massage functions for front seats, paddles for regen modes, capacitive steering controls, gesture control, 12-speaker Burmester system, heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgates, and park assist. It has a wireless charger but no ventilated seats.