Mercedes EQA: A luxury electric car for an urban driver

The hustle and bustle of the city fades as I hit the highway and then, of course, the question of range is on my mind. Mercedes claimed 560km, and you could get pretty close if you drove carefully. With me moving at my usual pace, I dropped about 25% battery in about 100km, which is quite good. If you can access DC chargers, you can charge 10-80% in just 35 minutes. So taking the EQA out of town would be easy, if you don’t have too much luggage. The boot is a little smaller than the GLA but has enough space for a couple of strolleys and you can flip and fold the seats to open more room.