Mercedes GLC review: A compact electric SUV that believes in bling

The Mercedes GLC certainly believes “bling is in". Its massive chrome grille, featuring 942 backlit dots that can be animated, is impossible to ignore. At the recent Munich Motor Show, it was the talking point of the Mercedes-Benz stall, drawing crowds eager for a glimpse of the latest compact EV from the German luxury brand.

Mercedes has taken its best-selling compact SUV and rebuilt it for the battery era. The new GLC EV is built on the company’s modern EQ architecture and is aimed squarely at buyers who want traditional Mercedes refinement combined with long electric range, fast charging, and cutting-edge in-car tech.

The result is an impressive, polished compact luxury SUV that finally feels like Mercedes understands what buyers want from a mainstream electric model.

Viewed from a distance, the GLC EV retains a familiar silhouette, but the details make all the difference. The nose is more sculpted, featuring flashy LED star motifs, and the headlamps carry matching stars. Tight aero detailing and a stretched wheelbase hint at improved interior space. The EV platform delivers tangible packaging benefits: a useful frunk (front storage), a roomy rear bench, and a boot that swallows everyday luggage with ease. Materials and fit-and-finish are predictably high, and the cabin feels like a step up in refinement. Dominating the interior is a 39.1-inch Hyperscreen comprising three displays—one for the instrument cluster, one for infotainment, and one for the passenger. The MBUX system has been upgraded with cleaner menus and an AI assistant, and in a welcome change, physical knobs and buttons on the steering wheel replace the previous haptic controls.

Under the hood, the GLC EV uses an 800-volt electrical architecture and a 94 kWh usable battery. Mercedes quotes WLTP range figures as high as 713 km for certain configurations. The 800-volt system enables fast DC charging, meaning the GLC can regain highway-length range quickly on a compatible charger, bridging one of the remaining convenience gaps between EVs and ICE vehicles.

At launch, two main drivetrains will be offered: a rear-wheel-drive “GLC 300+" optimised for efficiency, and a dual-motor “GLC 400 4MATIC" that delivers brisk performance. Mercedes’ press materials put the dual-motor output at roughly 480-490 hp, with strong torque and a 0-100 kmph time in the low 4-second range for the top spec. This split gives buyers a clear choice between range-optimised commuting and sharper, sportier driving.

The rear cabin is more spacious—a key feature for markets like India, where many cars are chauffeur-driven. Practical touches such as a decent frunk, split-fold rear seats, and abundant storage make the GLC livable as a family vehicle.