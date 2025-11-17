Mercedes GLC review: A compact electric SUV that believes in bling

Viewed from a distance, the GLC EV retains a familiar silhouette, but the details make all the difference. The nose is more sculpted, featuring flashy LED star motifs, and the headlamps carry matching stars. Tight aero detailing and a stretched wheelbase hint at improved interior space. The EV platform delivers tangible packaging benefits: a useful frunk (front storage), a roomy rear bench, and a boot that swallows everyday luggage with ease. Materials and fit-and-finish are predictably high, and the cabin feels like a step up in refinement. Dominating the interior is a 39.1-inch Hyperscreen comprising three displays—one for the instrument cluster, one for infotainment, and one for the passenger. The MBUX system has been upgraded with cleaner menus and an AI assistant, and in a welcome change, physical knobs and buttons on the steering wheel replace the previous haptic controls.