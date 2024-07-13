Mercedes Maybach GLS 600: A statement car that announces your arrival

It’s a car in which you could imagine actor Ranveer Singh arriving for a public event or singer Guru Randhawa filming one of his songs. It’s a statement car but more than stately, it’s kind of hip. The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 comes with a lot of flash and pomp—its massive proportions, the flashy chrome all over and the gazillion Maybach badges and logos all around the car shout its owner’s arrival.

And when they step out, an innovative retractable side step unfurls to ensure they can step onto terra firma in style.

The off-road assist feature, Free Driving Mode, brings out the inner child, making you dance down the road. This feature bounces the car up and down to help free it when it’s stuck in soft sand or tough terrain, but one can’t resist having fun with it. There are several technologically advanced elements in the car that make it luxurious as well as cool.

For the 2024 version, there are changes to the exterior. The chrome grille that stares at you like a flashing grin has been tweaked ever so slightly with thicker outlines. The bumper is redone, and where the air intakes were earlier, you get a multitude of logos made in plastic. These seem amiss because they do not look Maybach-level.

It comes in three colours, but if you want to stand out from the crowd you can get dual-tone paint options and a choice of upping the wheel size and alloy design. At the rear are new signature tail lamps and the Maybach tailpipes.

Inside, there aren’t too many changes, though. You now get a wider choice of interior trims. The open-pore wood in my car and the Nappa leather bordered with contrast double stitch look rich. The cabin feels luxurious as well. The steering wheel and aircon vents are new, and the MBUX system is now the latest with a fingerprint sensor, gesture commands and new graphics that are crisp and clean.