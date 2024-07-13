Mercedes Maybach GLS 600: A statement car that announces your arrival

The steering is light, letting you tuck into traffic gaps with ease, and while it’s not quick, it does give you enough fight back around corners. It handles remarkably well for its size and weight. When you are in the twisties, Maybach has added another funky feature to keep you hugging the curves. Switch to Curve mode and the car will lean into corners to counter the roll, much like a racing bike offering loads of confidence behind the wheel. However, the Maybach GLS 600 4 Matic is most comfortable cruising silently on a highway, ferrying its passengers in on a cloud of comfort. Yes, it is 4 Matic and has off-road modes and assistance, but I doubt most owners in India will venture anywhere on the road in this car.