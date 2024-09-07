Mercedes-Maybach SL: A plush sports car that celebrates logomania

Carrying a monogrammed designer bag comes with its set of perks. It turns heads, helps you make a style statement and shows you are well-heeled. What if you could stamp that same authority on a four-wheeler?

Mercedes Maybach is ensuring that your car makes as much of a statement as your designer bag and clothes. And they are doing it in style, growing their footprint across the Mercedes variant line-up. They have expanded into the SUV category, then EV, and now, they have a sports model with a bold expression of the brand. Designer Gordon Wagener said the customers want more than just stately cars—they also desire the joy of open-top motoring with all the bells, whistles and refinement of the Maybach brand. This gave birth to the SL Monogram series.

I’m standing inside a stylish home in Pebble Beach, California, with a small crowd waiting for the unveiling of the new car. When it arrives on a specially made runway, you instantly know it’s an SL, with an open top. But it’s not all sporty. It has Maybach’s trademark two-tone colouring, and the hood has the Maybach emblem monogrammed right across it. A chrome fin divides the bonnet down the centre.

The partly handcrafted monograms in graphite grey stand out against the black and make it look like a Louis Vuitton on wheels. It doesn’t end there. The monograms are spread across the car in various places, like the retractable roof and the scooped area behind the seats. It is more subtle than the bonnet in these areas, but it’s there. The car screams out its heritage, with the monograms and the myriad of badges and emblems across the vehicle. There is a back-lit Maybach lettering on the nose, the three-pointed star hood logo that stands proudly on the bonnet, and Maybach lettering above the rear tail lights as well.