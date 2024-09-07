Mercedes-Maybach SL: A plush sports car that celebrates logomania

The partly handcrafted monograms in graphite grey stand out against the black and make it look like a Louis Vuitton on wheels. It doesn’t end there. The monograms are spread across the car in various places, like the retractable roof and the scooped area behind the seats. It is more subtle than the bonnet in these areas, but it’s there. The car screams out its heritage, with the monograms and the myriad of badges and emblems across the vehicle. There is a back-lit Maybach lettering on the nose, the three-pointed star hood logo that stands proudly on the bonnet, and Maybach lettering above the rear tail lights as well.