Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: A sporty EV built for petrolheads

The design will definitely draw you in, but it’s what lies beneath the skin and the technology behind the car, that’s truly fascinating. A host of innovations here are drawn directly from Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 experience. For the first time ever, axial flux motors are being used in a production EV. What makes this important is that they can deliver nearly three times the power density and twice the torque density of a conventional electric motor. The result is staggering: 1,169hp and an eye-watering 2,000Nm of torque, figures guaranteed to make any petrolhead grin.