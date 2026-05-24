Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: A sporty EV built for petrolheads

Imagine an electric car that can mimic the drama of a V8, hit 100kmph before you can finish saying its name, and recharge in less time than a coffee break. You no longer have to imagine it—the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is very real. And it wants you to forget everything you thought you knew about internal combustion by proving that an EV can still stir the soul.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé certainly knows how to make an entrance. The shark-nose front, illuminated grille with its wide, toothy grin, low-slung stance, sharply raked windscreen, and muscular wheel arches flowing seamlessly into the body give it undeniable presence. At the rear, the six round star-pattern LED tail lamps proudly nod to Mercedes heritage, while the slightly misleading ‘63’ badge serves as a reminder that this beast is now all-electric.
The design will definitely draw you in, but it’s what lies beneath the skin and the technology behind the car, that’s truly fascinating. A host of innovations here are drawn directly from Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 experience. For the first time ever, axial flux motors are being used in a production EV. What makes this important is that they can deliver nearly three times the power density and twice the torque density of a conventional electric motor. The result is staggering: 1,169hp and an eye-watering 2,000Nm of torque, figures guaranteed to make any petrolhead grin.