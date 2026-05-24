Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: A sporty EV built for petrolheads

Imagine an electric car that can mimic the drama of a V8, hit 100kmph before you can finish saying its name, and recharge in less time than a coffee break. You no longer have to imagine it—the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is very real. And it wants you to forget everything you thought you knew about internal combustion by proving that an EV can still stir the soul.
Imagine an electric car that can mimic the drama of a V8, hit 100kmph before you can finish saying its name, and recharge in less time than a coffee break. You no longer have to imagine it—the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is very real. And it wants you to forget everything you thought you knew about internal combustion by proving that an EV can still stir the soul.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé certainly knows how to make an entrance. The shark-nose front, illuminated grille with its wide, toothy grin, low-slung stance, sharply raked windscreen, and muscular wheel arches flowing seamlessly into the body give it undeniable presence. At the rear, the six round star-pattern LED tail lamps proudly nod to Mercedes heritage, while the slightly misleading ‘63’ badge serves as a reminder that this beast is now all-electric.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé certainly knows how to make an entrance. The shark-nose front, illuminated grille with its wide, toothy grin, low-slung stance, sharply raked windscreen, and muscular wheel arches flowing seamlessly into the body give it undeniable presence. At the rear, the six round star-pattern LED tail lamps proudly nod to Mercedes heritage, while the slightly misleading ‘63’ badge serves as a reminder that this beast is now all-electric.
The design will definitely draw you in, but it’s what lies beneath the skin and the technology behind the car, that’s truly fascinating. A host of innovations here are drawn directly from Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 experience. For the first time ever, axial flux motors are being used in a production EV. What makes this important is that they can deliver nearly three times the power density and twice the torque density of a conventional electric motor. The result is staggering: 1,169hp and an eye-watering 2,000Nm of torque, figures guaranteed to make any petrolhead grin.
Translated into layperson terms, this AMG rockets to 100kmph in just 2.1 seconds, while 200kmph arrives in a scarcely believable 6.4 seconds. It’s the kind of acceleration that quite literally shoves your insides into your ribs.
What’s equally impressive is that the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is engineered not just to discharge power rapidly, but to sustain that performance consistently. Mercedes-AMG employs direct cooling for the battery cells, allowing them to maintain optimal temperatures during both charging and hard driving, ensuring the system remains efficient and capable of repeatedly delivering peak performance.
Charging speeds are equally mind-blowing. With support for up to 600kW charging, you can add nearly 460km of range in just 10 minutes, while a typical 10–80% charge takes only 11 minutes.
To ensure all that power can actually be deployed effectively, there’s active aerodynamics throughout the car. The rear wing deploys at 80kmph, the rear diffuser extends at 120kmph, and the underbody uses a Venturi-effect aero system derived from Formula 1 to help keep the car pinned to the ground.
Race Engineer is the system that allows you to truly tailor the throttle response, handling and traction characteristics to suit your driving style. And if you’d rather leave the engineering to the car itself, there are preset modes ready to do the work for you.
Now purists may scoff, but Mercedes-AMG has made a valiant effort to ensure this still feels as soul-stirring as a V8-powered AMG. The sound engineering is genuinely impressive—in fact, it’s one of the most authentic and convincing EV sound experiences I’ve heard so far.
There’s even simulated interruption during “gear shifts” recreated via the steering-mounted paddles in AMG FORCE S+ mode to mimic the sensation of driving an internal combustion-engined car. The paddles can also be used to control regenerative braking or unleash an additional 150hp boost function, delivering short bursts of extra performance for 55 or 66 seconds depending on the variant.
Inside, the cockpit is driver-focused. All the instrumentation faces the driver. There’s even a dedicated display behind the steering wheel that mimics the feel of a traditional ICE-powered AMG when you activate certain modes.
The rotary dials on the centre console, also angled towards the driver, reinforce that race-engineering feel, while the seats are low, sporty and cocooning. The most clever bit is the rear seat packaging. Thanks to clever engineering within the battery pack and body structure, Mercedes-AMG has carved out a sculpted section beneath the rear seats that allows passengers to place their feet more naturally.
The result is a lower seating position without the awkward knees-up posture many EVs suffer from, while still preserving adequate headroom beneath the sloping roofline.
At 5’4”, I found the rear seat genuinely comfortable—though I suspect things might feel rather different if the driver decided to launch the car at full throttle.
Because ultimately, that’s all that’s left now—to get behind the wheel and experience that brutal gut-punch acceleration for myself.
Until then, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has already shown me that it has every credential needed to become a truly lust-worthy electric performance car.
Renuka Kirpalani is the editor of Auto Mashable India.