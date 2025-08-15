MG Cyberster review: Fast enough for James Bond, green enough for Greta Thunberg
The MG Cyberster has striking, Instagram-friendly looks, and is great for therapeutic drives—not really for your everyday routine
MG Motor’s first electric roadster, the Cyberster, is fast and sleek enough to be James Bond’s getaway car yet clean and green enough to be Greta Thunberg’s ride. Striking butterfly doors and a retractable roof makes it so Instagrammable that it adds to its desirability.
This is certainly not an inconspicuous car—it does 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds—and I suspect this will be a car bought ( ₹75 lakh on road) to be seen in rather than speed in.