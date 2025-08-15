The dashboard comprises three screens. Ideally, I would have liked about 20 minutes to orient myself with the screens and the interactions they offer, but this press event is on a tight schedule and there are others in line. The screens glow but unlike an ICE motor, I have no way of knowing whether the electric motor is ready to roll. So, I simply ask the instructor and he says, “Yes, step on the ‘gas’ and you’re ready to roll!" The soul of the car are its two electric motors. Fed by a 77 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, a motor sits on each axle delivering a combined 370 kW (503 BHP) and 720 Nm of torque. Sixty two percent of the power and torque go to the rear axle. The curb weight has been kept to 1980kg thanks to a bonded-aluminium chassis and steel subframes.