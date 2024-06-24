Creating inclusive workplaces: addressing microaggressions effectively
SummaryMicroaggressions can create a challenging and distrustful environment in workplaces. While individual effort is integral, organisations can help minimise microaggressions by sensitising employees
Over her 22-year-career in Delhi and Mumbai at various digital media and consumer technology organizations, Merril Diniz has had “energized, often delighted" responses from colleagues when she mentions that she is from Goa. But there have also been ignorant and insensitive reactions like “OMG, does anyone ever work in Goa?" or on hearing that she graduated from Goa University -̶ “Really? Goa has a university?" Diniz ignored the remarks initially, but they began to bother her when she encountered them repeatedly. “I don’t believe there is a malicious intent, but there’s a casual ignorance and insensitivity displayed," says Goa-based communications professional Diniz (47).
These seemingly innocuous remarks are common everywhere, including the workplace. There’s a term for them – microaggressions, which are words or actions that disrespect aspects of our identity, spanning race, gender, sexuality, appearance, socioeconomic background, disabilities, and more. Women being told to “stop being sensitive," or assuming that they are unable to handle challenging work because “they have to get home to take care of the kids". Comments like “You don’t look Punjabi" or similar assumptions based on stereotypes. Telling someone from an economically disadvantaged background that they “speak so well." Microaggressions appear harmless, but their impact ranges from mild annoyance to deep hurt, potentially causing depression, stress, and burnout over time. The influence of rampant microaggressions transcends the individual, and permeates organizational culture, creating a distrustful and challenging environment.
What’s the fuss about?
Studies shows the prevalence of microaggressions and their impact in workplaces. A 2019 survey of 4,275 Americans showed 60% witnessing or potentially witnessing a microaggression at work. In a Glassdoor survey of European and American employees, 34% experienced or witnessed ageism, 33% gender-based discrimination, 30% racism, and 24% sexuality-based discrimination.
Some of Koninika Roy’s worst experiences with microaggressions were at her first job, at an LGBT rights organization, where coworkers regularly remarked on her body, clothes, and hair. Joining just when she had ended a restrictive diet, she rapidly regained weight over her time in the company. “The stark difference between my weight when I joined and when I left was also something they constantly pointed out," says Mumbai-based Roy (30) who works with a DEI consulting firm. Demoralized by the regular barbs, which bother her till today, Roy turned to binge eating because it brought her some comfort. She eventually left the organization.