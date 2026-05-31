Indian ad agencies are masters at micro-storytelling. So why aren't they embracing microdramas?

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Shephali Bhatt

Shephali is an independent tech reporter. She chronicles how the internet changes us as people, the way we live our lives, and how businesses respond or adapt to those changes. After spending a few years covering events that break the internet, her reporting now looks at how the internet is breaking us. Her longform articles have been published in two of the most widely-read business dailies of India—Mint and The Economic Times. Some of them have won a few awards, while others have brought her close to the legal system of the country. She's equally proud of all of them.



While doing her bachelor's in commerce from Kurukshetra University, she read the book “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan, and this line from the book, "Somewhere something incredible is waiting to be explored," spoke to her. She decided she wanted to be the medium that explores the incredible and shares it with the rest of the world.



When she was studying journalism at IIJNM, Bengaluru, a faculty member told her, "You always do a great job of a story you care about." So she cares.



When not reporting or writing, she finds joy in solving Sudoku.



She doesn't know if she was born to be a journalist, but 16 years into the profession, she certainly wants to die a journalist.