Is Copilot the next big thing in personal computing?

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel Corporation, famously said, “Whatever has been done, can be outdone." With Copilot+ PCs (personal computers with Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, enabled), the US tech giant that changed the way we live and work by giving us personal computing, is aiming to take a similar technological leap in its pursuit of the next big thing.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a series of Copilot+ PCs, claiming they would be the “fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built." But what does this mean for you, the consumer?

The idea is to harness AI for creativity — even if you have no prior artistic skills — such as generating stunning images for your work or social media or composing music with AI assistance. And, of course, it can supercharge productivity by automating tedious tasks like scheduling meetings, summarizing documents, and even drafting emails, freeing up your time for more important work. AI also enables a more personalized computing experience, with Windows learning your preferences and anticipating your needs. Additionally, with features like real-time captioning and voice control, AI PCs offer enhanced accessibility capabilities for people with disabilities.

Let's break down the hype and strip off some technical jargon to see what this is all about.

Understanding AI PCs

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claims that AI is driving one of the most consequential eras of innovation the industry has ever seen. “We are ushering in a new age of AI PC," he proclaimed at last year’s Intel Innovation, the company’s annual jamboree. An AI PC is essentially a computer that offers AI capabilities, and packs in a dedicated AI processor called Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The term is a bit loose though, considering Microsoft uses the term for PCs with a dedicated NPU for AI tasks, while other manufacturers may consider any PC with a modern CPU (primary processor) and GPU (graphics processor) capable of running some AI workloads as an AI PC.

An NPU is specifically designed to take some of the load off your computer’s CPU and GPU when running AI-related workloads. NPUs are capable of handling AI workloads and large language models (LLMs) that power a lot of AI thingamajigs — locally on the machine instead of tapping into the cloud — as much as 10,000 times faster than a standard GPU while being more power efficient.

Last year, Intel released its Core Ultra processors, which integrate a dedicated NPU specifically designed for AI workloads on AI PCs. But these are not Copilot+ PCs, mind you.

Copliot+ PCs are a subset of AI PCs. They are built for Windows 11 and require an NPU with at least 40 TOPS of processing power for complex AI-based operations — this enables some Windows 11 features like Windows Recall to go back in time to a past activity, Cocreator which enables you to create artwork from text prompts in Paint, Live Captions that offers subtitles for any spoken audio in real-time etc. (TOPS, or Tera Operations per Second, denotes how many trillions of operations a system can perform per second and is a high-level performance figure for benchmarking).

Intel's Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra NPUs top out (pun unintended) at 11 TOPS while AMD's Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000 processors too pack in NPUs that offer between 12 and 16 TOPS. So, the AI PCs they power are, therefore, not Copilot+ PCs. Even the latest MacBook Air will not qualify for the Copilot+ PC baseline (Apple’s M3 processor does 18 TOPS).

The research firm Counterpoint has, thankfully, separated AI PCs into three categories, solving the conundrum clearly driven by marketing people in business suits.

“AI-basic" laptops can perform basic AI tasks via multi-core processors and integrated AI acceleration. “AI-capable" devices like gaming PCs are high-performance computers that pack in multi-core processors, GPUs, and AI accelerators; like those powered by Intel Meteor Lake processors. And finally, the “AI-advanced" laptops are designed and optimized for AI workloads, offering computational power of at least 40 TOPS, and powered by dedicated AI hardware such as advanced GPUs, NPUs, or specialized cores. Copilot+ PCs fall into the third category.

Counterpoint Research predicts that 3 out of 4 laptop PCs sold in 2027 will be AI PCs, but with advanced generative AI capabilities — the likes of Copilot+ PCs, that is.

Under the hood

These exponential advancements in computing, of course, are driven by the magic of silicon.

While the first wave of innovation on Copilot+ PCs was powered by Qualcomm (with its Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors) in a remarkable reset of sorts, the Copilot+ PC portfolio has now expanded to old PC hands Intel (Lunar Lake-based Core Ultra 200V series) and AMD (Ryzen AI 300 series), as well.

While both companies are aiming for the same goal — an AI PC experience that expands the horizons of personal computing — there are some key differences in their approach.

Intel has been the dominant force in PC processors for decades, and their legacy is built on a vast ecosystem of software and hardware partners. This could translate to CoPilot+ PCs with even more robust performance for demanding tasks like gaming and video editing, alongside AI capabilities. Qualcomm, on the other hand, comes from the world of mobile, where power efficiency is paramount. Their Snapdragon processors are known for delivering excellent battery life, and often include built-in cellular connectivity. This could mean CoPilot+ PCs that are lighter, more portable, and always connected.

Do I need a Copilot+ PC?

The short answer is no. But there is a lot to unpack in the long answer.

As Windows evolves and more features and third-party apps require the presence of a high-end NPU, a Copilot+ PC might be the best investment to access those features or use specific features more efficiently.

However, some AI features, like the ability to remove, blur, or change the background in the Photos app might not require any special hardware. A regular PC, therefore, is fine if you don’t need specific AI features and are on a budget. If you are interested in some AI capabilities and yet the specifics aren’t crucial, look for an AI PC with the features that are most important for you, like good battery life, powerful graphics, et al.

But if you want the latest AI features baked into Windows 11 (and more coming ahead), then a Copilot+ PC is your best choice.

Even within Copilot+ PCs, we are now seeing a wider range of CoPilot+ PCs with varying features, catering to diverse needs and budgets. Also, as Intel/AMD and Qualcomm push each other to innovate, we will see even more impressive features and capabilities on AI PCs.

The future of PC is intelligent

AI PCs are projected to make up 80% of the PC market by 2028, according to Boston Consulting Group. This isn't just a passing fad; it might be the beginning of a new era where AI is seamlessly integrated into our everyday computing experience.

The rise of CoPilot+ PCs marks a significant shift in the PC landscape heralding a transformation that’s akin to the ‘Internet PCs’ of the 1990s, powered by Windows 95, some three decades ago.

It might be early days for generative AI capabilities on PCs, but the ecosystem could potentially unlock a new wave of AI features and third-party apps—whether you are a working professional, a busy student, or just someone who wants a more intuitive and helpful PC.

