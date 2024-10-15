Is Copilot the next big thing in personal computing?
SummaryMake no mistake – AI is coming for your PC, and very soon. If you are still confused about what it entails, we have the definitive guide to understanding what the AI hoopla is all about
Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel Corporation, famously said, “Whatever has been done, can be outdone." With Copilot+ PCs (personal computers with Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, enabled), the US tech giant that changed the way we live and work by giving us personal computing, is aiming to take a similar technological leap in its pursuit of the next big thing.
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a series of Copilot+ PCs, claiming they would be the “fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built." But what does this mean for you, the consumer?