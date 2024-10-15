Is Copilot the next big thing in personal computing?

Understanding AI PCs

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claims that AI is driving one of the most consequential eras of innovation the industry has ever seen. “We are ushering in a new age of AI PC," he proclaimed at last year’s Intel Innovation, the company’s annual jamboree. An AI PC is essentially a computer that offers AI capabilities, and packs in a dedicated AI processor called Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The term is a bit loose though, considering Microsoft uses the term for PCs with a dedicated NPU for AI tasks, while other manufacturers may consider any PC with a modern CPU (primary processor) and GPU (graphics processor) capable of running some AI workloads as an AI PC.