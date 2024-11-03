Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review: A new generation of Windows computers
SummaryIt’s the best Surface Pro device that Microsoft has released in years, and it also seems like a brand-new product in many ways
Take a cursory look at the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and you’d probably mistake it for one of the previous models in the series. However, at its core, Microsoft is fundamentally trying to change the future of Windows computers. Let’s dive in.
My personal laptop (apart from all the review units I keep receiving) for the last couple of years has been a Surface Pro 8, and while I’ve loved it, I’ve felt let down in a few small ways. There’s one major issue I’ve had with my Surface Pro 8, and because Microsoft likes to stick to its tried and tested design, that’s still present in the latest model. It’s ‘lapability’. Let me explain. The Surface Pro has a kickstand at the back, which can extend all the way flat. But, when you try using it on your lap (like you would with a normal laptop while sitting on a couch), there’s absolutely no sweet spot, and you invariably end up in an uncomfortable position.