Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review: A new generation of Windows computers

Take a cursory look at the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and you’d probably mistake it for one of the previous models in the series. However, at its core, Microsoft is fundamentally trying to change the future of Windows computers. Let’s dive in.

My personal laptop (apart from all the review units I keep receiving) for the last couple of years has been a Surface Pro 8, and while I’ve loved it, I’ve felt let down in a few small ways. There’s one major issue I’ve had with my Surface Pro 8, and because Microsoft likes to stick to its tried and tested design, that’s still present in the latest model. It’s ‘lapability’. Let me explain. The Surface Pro has a kickstand at the back, which can extend all the way flat. But, when you try using it on your lap (like you would with a normal laptop while sitting on a couch), there’s absolutely no sweet spot, and you invariably end up in an uncomfortable position.

Apart from that niggling design flaw, the Surface Pro 11 has many upgrades, making it an easy recommendation for those wanting a 2-in-1 device combining the functionality of a tablet and a laptop. There’s the new Snapdragon hardware (which makes this feel like a whole new product), massive battery life, and plenty of processing power for all your daily tasks.

Microsoft has split the laptop into two distinct variants: the high-end Snapdragon X Elite variant with an OLED display (starts at ₹1,51,740) and the Snapdragon X Plus model (starts from ₹1,11,990) with an LCD panel. The Snapdragon X Plus model with 16GB RAM and 512 GB of storage that I’ve been testing for a week comes in at ₹1,34,999.

The Windows on ARM story

The Surface Pro 11 beings together the vision of a world away from Intel and AMD. Windows has been dominated by the Intel-powered x86 hardware for many years. Most apps are designed for x86, and if you’ve bought a Windows laptop over the past decade, then x86 is what you’ll have. ARM is a more recent phenomenon in the laptop space (more commonly used in mobile devices) and is the architecture Apple moved to in 2020 with the launch of Apple Silicon. Microsoft’s partnership with Qualcomm (which makes the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips) has allowed for the gap with Apple to be bridged, along with battery life doubling, something that an all-day user (like me) can be proud of.

Windows on ARM promises several advantages over traditional laptops powered by x86/x64 chips developed by AMD and Intel. There’s the superior battery life, super-fast boot times, chipset-level support for security features (including Windows Hello), and always-online internet connectivity (via 4G or 5G). Most importantly, a key benefit of ARM architecture is power consumption, which means that manufacturers can offer laptops with thinner, fan-less designs, and longer battery life.

But the one complaint people have had with Windows on ARM is app compatibility. Some of their apps couldn’t be run natively and had to run virtually through an emulator, called Prism (Microsoft’s emulator). This time around, there is a greater push from developers for recoding for ARM. Microsoft’s apps run smoothly, and every week new apps are getting native support.

Why pick the Microsoft Surface Pro 11?

Let’s start with the display. You get an option for an LCD display (with the Snapdragon X Plus models) or an OLED display (with the Snapdragon X Elite models). Naturally, the OLED would be the better choice, as the deep blacks would shine through when consuming media. For someone coming from the Surface Pro 8, the LCD on the 11 feels far superior. It’s crisp, gets very bright and comes with great colour accuracy.

View Full Image The LCD on the 11 is crisp, gets very bright and comes with great colour accuracy

The resolution (2,880x1,920 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of SDR brightness are identical on both models. In the true sense, you’ll be missing out on deeper blacks, more vibrant colours and a higher contrast ratio by opting for the LCD panel. Nonetheless, the LCD display looks fantastic. At full brightness, and with a bright white background, it can get a little too much.

The only downside is that the screen is susceptible to reflections as it is very glossy. Thanks to the high brightness, some of that is mitigated, but in the bright outdoor sunlight, it may be a tad bit difficult to comfortably work. The LCD panel comes with excellent viewing angles, and thus, media consumption is a treat. It’s no OLED, but it’s razor-sharp, and far better than the displays from yesteryear.

Thankfully, the display is aided by some superb speakers. There are stereo speakers which give you the feeling of being immersed. They get loud and don’t distort much, even at the loudest of volumes.

The webcam and microphone combination on the Surface Pro 11 is great. It’s a 1440p ultrawide camera on the front. Combine that with Windows Studio Effects’ AI tools and you have a great webcam for all your video conferencing needs. There’s auto-framing, two levels of background blur, a number of filters and more. With good sharpness and punchy colours, and a microphone that delivers a clear voice, the combination served me well for my video calls (mostly used Microsoft Teams or Google Meet).

The Surface Pro 11 isn’t a gaming laptop, and not all apps will run natively. Despite that, the Surface Pro 11 flies through daily tasks. The Surface Pro 11 is snappy in daily usage and rapid at opening apps and multitasking. The fans are mostly quiet unless you’re trying to play some demanding games (which, with the Surface Pro 11, you probably wouldn’t). I played several older games, like Football Manager and TrackMania Nations Forever and they ran smoothly.

While I did complain about ‘lapability’, the kickstand truly is great as it can prop up the Surface Pro at any angle you may desire. Last, but not least, let’s come to the brand-new keyboard. Yes, I’ll talk about pricing later (it doesn’t come included with the tablet), but the latest Microsoft Surface Pro keyboard is a pleasure to type on and there is a thin slot that holds the stylus. The Slim Pen 2 is quite good to use and doesn’t feel like you’re grating on a blackboard.

I’ve typed out three articles on this laptop and my typing speed has been fast and furious. There’s a good amount of feedback and great key travel. The keyboard also doubles up as a Bluetooth keyboard as it can be used detached. This means that you can use the tablet at a better angle that is more suited for your eyes. Just make sure you get the right keyboard and not one of the earlier ones/those meant for the business laptop. Only the latest Surface Pro Flex Keyboard will work detached. There are complaints about it not working when detached on Reddit, but updating all of the firmware, after making sure you have the right keyboard, seems to be the solution that works for most people.

I also had one minor issue (easily fixable via a software update) wherein on turning on the laptop from ‘sleep mode’, the keyboard wouldn’t work. I would have to detach it, and then re-attach it, to get it to work.

The trackpad isn’t the largest out there, but it’s large and usable with good click feedback. As with all CoPilot+ PCs, there’s a CoPilot key here as well.

What could be better about the Surface Pro 11

When you’re ushering in a whole era of computing, a design refresh would have been something to go for. Yet, Microsoft sticks to the tried and tested and only refreshed the keyboard. Frankly, even though I like it, I wish Microsoft had gone in a new direction with the design.

The tablet, at 872g, is heavy. It weighs more than the iPad Pro 13″, which comes in at 579g (for the Wi-Fi model). That’s something to consider, especially if you try to hold in your hand and do some reading or doodling.

Then, there is the fact that the Surface Pro 11 lacks many ports, and also sticks to Surface’s charging connector. It can charge by USB-C, but there are just two USB-C ports, located on the tablet’s left side.

I’d rather not delve into the world of CoPilot because it is a half-baked product right now. You aren’t buying a new Surface Pro/any other laptop for its AI capabilities, not yet. Still, CoPilot does offer many different services (like most other AI products). There’s the live translation or captions, summarising notes, emails, and documents, while also being a generative chatbot at the tap of just a button.

The best 2-in-1 device out there?

I’d happily recommend the Surface Pro 11 to anyone looking for a tablet. But, without the keyboard, the Surface Pro 11 pales in comparison to Apple’s line of iPads. I’ve always thought of the Surface Pro 11 as a laptop, and with the keyboard, it is a complete product. However, since the tablet and keyboard are sold separately, it is an expensive proposition.

The Snapdragon X Plus model with 16GB RAM and 512 GB of storage that I’ve been testing for a week comes in at ₹1,34,999. While Microsoft hasn't officially revealed the pricing of the accessories, Amazon India is selling the new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard along with the Slim Pen at an MRP of ₹29,900. That makes the bundle come to ₹1,64,899.

When it comes to battery life, I managed to eke out around 12-13 hours of working on battery, below some of the Asus and Dell laptops that have recently launched, and much below what Apple’s MacBook’s offer. There’s the Asus Zenbook S14 OLED (with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processor), Aspire Go 14 Acer (with an AMD chip) and many CoPilot+ PCs including the Dell XPS 13, HP OmniBook X 14 and more, that beat the Surface Pro 11 in the battery life department. Then there’s the Asus ProArt PX13 to consider if you’re a creator.

The competition has quickly caught up, but the Surface Pro 11 can hold its own. It’s the best ARM-based Windows tablet out there and the best tablet-keyboard combo on the market. It’s thin, light, powerful (except for gaming) and has quiet fans. The battery life has doubled but pales in comparison with rivals’ offering 15 hours and more, and even some promising upwards of 22 hours. Microsoft is pretty convincing (this time) about the future of ARM on Windows. I’m ready to ride the wave (while more and more apps get native support), but I did wish that the battery life matched that of its closest rivals. I just wish that Microsoft offered a competitive bundle for its product.

There is always the alternative of opting for the Surface Laptop 7 (launched alongside the Surface Pro 11), in case you want a traditional clamshell laptop. If you are to go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, then the base model offers a better price-to-performance ratio. The base Snapdragon X Elite model, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD is available for a whopping ₹1,85,999. You might miss the OLED display, but you won’t be missing out on anything else.