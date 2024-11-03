Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review: A new generation of Windows computers

I’ve typed out three articles on this laptop and my typing speed has been fast and furious. There’s a good amount of feedback and great key travel. The keyboard also doubles up as a Bluetooth keyboard as it can be used detached. This means that you can use the tablet at a better angle that is more suited for your eyes. Just make sure you get the right keyboard and not one of the earlier ones/those meant for the business laptop. Only the latest Surface Pro Flex Keyboard will work detached. There are complaints about it not working when detached on Reddit, but updating all of the firmware, after making sure you have the right keyboard, seems to be the solution that works for most people.