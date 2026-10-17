Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact Review: Is this air purifier perfect for bedrooms and studies?

Through the Xiaomi Home app, you can control the purifier remotely, switch modes, set schedules and timers, and create automations. There’s support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and a child lock prevents accidental changes to the settings. The app also lets users know when the filter needs replacing, taking some of the guesswork out of maintenance. And of course, while it can be operated using its onboard controls, the app is handy for finer control over fan speed. One drawback is that while air quality can be discerned via the green, yellow, orange and red colour-coded indicators, the lack of detailed numerical readings and historical trends is a missed opportunity.