After three weeks of staying indoors, the hours and the days seem to merge, and it’s often hard to tell the difference between working days and the weekend. To help young professionals cope with the lack of a social life, startups and artists have come together to keep everyone entertained during the lockdown and make space for positive conversations.

“People are frustrated, and need a breather," says Vaibhav Bahl, co-founder of food startup Conosh, which has started Social Hour @Conosh to recreate the idea of an evening out. For an hour every day, they have a meeting on Google Hangouts with singalongs, discussions on mindfulness and positivity, tea trails (chats over tea), beer o’clock (quizzes and beer), snack chaat and more.

“The idea is to help people meet up and also give a platform to lesser-known musicians who usually have regular gigs at events but are now out of work," says Bahl.

Before the novel coronavirus forced everyone indoors, Conosh used to organize regular food pop-ups—gatherings to help people socialize, make friends and network over food.

“Usually, our food pop-ups were in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Now, with these online social hour events, we have people joining in from Jammu, Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities," says Conosh co-founder Anshumala Srivastava.

With social distancing rules coming into play, Rohini Kejriwal, curator of Alipore Post, a social media page dedicated to art and poetry, and was planning an event, decided to host a poetry event online. When she told people about it, they got so excited about participating in a non-work meeting during lockdown that the list of requests grew.

She finally hosted a day-long event via Instagram Live with poetry, music, workshops, art, coffee brewing at home and recipe sharing.

For Instagram-based self-learning community MyZenith, the lockdown in various countries hit by the coronavirus and the resultant stress were reasons behind launching a reading retreat.

“Reading can be a respite from the anxiety and fear many experience during these difficult times," says Srijith Nair, co-founder of MyZenith, adding that studies have proved that reading can be therapeutic.

On a virtual reading retreat, the community shares tips on how to read better and faster, what they are reading and tricks to retain knowledge better. Sharing a common interest helps members make connections in a time of social isolation.

“We also wanted to encourage people to use this period for personal development. The world will be changed as a result of this pandemic, making it more important for people to invest in their own development," says Nair.

