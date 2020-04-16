“I couldn't have imagined the funds would rack up so fast," says Sangitha Krishnamurthi, 46, co-founder of The Teachers Collective, a Bengaluru-based education platform. In just over three weeks, she’s helped raise ₹20.5 lakh for equipment for a hospital.

On 21 March she and her husband, Shankar Venkatagiri, started an online donation campaign to buy two ventilators and 1,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) sets for the medical staff at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences in Bengaluru. Their fundraising goal was ₹5 lakh, but they were surprised by how quickly they raised four times that.

Krishnamurthi is among the growing number of people doing their bit to help combat the impact of covid-19. From time and energy to hardware and food, they’re donating whatever they can to fight the virus.

Delhi’s Harshit Singh has signed up for Folding@home, a computing project by a consortium of 11 laboratories to study the molecular structure of diseases. Its current focus is covid-19. By signing up, Singh allows the platform to use his laptop when he’s not working on it. “There are only a few supercomputers in the world and not all researchers have access. With Folding@home, they get access to a large number of machines, which will help them visualize different protein structures and how they react with different agents," explains Singh, 23, who works with production company The Gaia People. “It gives me hope that I am putting my laptop to good use."

Even offline, millennials are finding ways to help the needy. Nehal Sial and her husband, Simran, both 35, run a guesthouse and a cloud kitchen in Delhi. They’ve been making and delivering meals to low-income clusters in Harkesh Nagar (Okhla), Lal Gumband (near Panchsheel Park) and Jagadamba Camp (near Chirag Delhi).

Initially, they planned to distribute 50 meal boxes in a slum near one of their cloud kitchens. “The kitchen was underutilized and the staff was living in the guesthouse," says Sial, who has named the initiative, Dilli Seva Covid-19. But when word spread among family and friends, 35 people provided financial support for meal distribution.

The couple collected Rs4.20 lakh in the first phase of the lockdown, and distributed 12,011 meals in 16 days. Now, they have received fresh donations for 2,000 meals.

In Pune, Navdeep Singh, 30, an artificial intelligence architect, has taken leave without pay to mobilize meals for the underprivileged. Singh, whose initiative is called 2 Meals Extra, collects meals from a housing complexes in Pimple Saudagar, Wakad and Thergaon, where each household cooks food for two additional people, as well as a gurdwara and a restaurant. He and five other volunteers distribute the meals in labour camps. Singh is hopeful that the donations the initiative has raised will see them through May.

Krishamurthi, meanwhile, is happy to report that the money has been used to buy PPE sets and ventilators. “If we can do this elsewhere, imagine the impact it will have," she says.