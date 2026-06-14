The battle of Mini LED TVs: Xiaomi and Lumio's new products show just why Mini LEDs are having a moment

Lumio burst onto the scene last year with an intriguing blend of experience and ambition. Founded by much of the same team that played a key role in making Xiaomi TVs a success in India, the 2025 Vision lineup of TVs delivered a television that was blisteringly fast out of the box, and one designed to stay that way for years, thanks to a focus on future-ready hardware. Now, in its 2026 avatar, the Vision 9 flagship goes far beyond a new 65 inch ( ₹72,999) screen size (alongside a 55inch variant at ₹51,999), with features meant for gamers and sports fans alike.