The battle of Mini LED TVs: Xiaomi and Lumio's new products show just why Mini LEDs are having a moment

Mini LED is having a moment, and for good reason. It promises OLED-like contrast and deeper blacks, paired with the kind of eye-searing brightness traditional LED TVs are known for, all without the sticker shock that usually comes with OLED. As always, the real story lies in the implementation, which is what makes the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (75) and the Lumio Vision 9 so interesting. Both are built on the same core premise, yet each taking a distinctly different approach to delivering it.
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75
For a brand that shook up the Indian television market with its aggressively priced LED and QLED TVs, expectations were naturally high when Xiaomi unveiled its first serious Mini LED contender, the TV S Mini LED 75-inch. At ₹99,999, it boasts of an impressive spec sheet, bringing features typically reserved for TVs costing significantly more into a far more accessible price bracket.