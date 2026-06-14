The battle of Mini LED TVs: Xiaomi and Lumio's new products show just why Mini LEDs are having a moment

Mini LED is having a moment, and for good reason. It promises OLED-like contrast and deeper blacks, paired with the kind of eye-searing brightness traditional LED TVs are known for, all without the sticker shock that usually comes with OLED. As always, the real story lies in the implementation, which is what makes the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (75) and the Lumio Vision 9 so interesting. Both are built on the same core premise, yet each taking a distinctly different approach to delivering it.