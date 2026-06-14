The battle of Mini LED TVs: Xiaomi and Lumio's new products show just why Mini LEDs are having a moment

Mini LED is having a moment, and for good reason. It promises OLED-like contrast and deeper blacks, paired with the kind of eye-searing brightness traditional LED TVs are known for, all without the sticker shock that usually comes with OLED. As always, the real story lies in the implementation, which is what makes the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (75) and the Lumio Vision 9 so interesting. Both are built on the same core premise, yet each taking a distinctly different approach to delivering it.
Mini LED is having a moment, and for good reason. It promises OLED-like contrast and deeper blacks, paired with the kind of eye-searing brightness traditional LED TVs are known for, all without the sticker shock that usually comes with OLED. As always, the real story lies in the implementation, which is what makes the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (75) and the Lumio Vision 9 so interesting. Both are built on the same core premise, yet each taking a distinctly different approach to delivering it.
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75
For a brand that shook up the Indian television market with its aggressively priced LED and QLED TVs, expectations were naturally high when Xiaomi unveiled its first serious Mini LED contender, the TV S Mini LED 75-inch. At ₹99,999, it boasts of an impressive spec sheet, bringing features typically reserved for TVs costing significantly more into a far more accessible price bracket.
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75
For a brand that shook up the Indian television market with its aggressively priced LED and QLED TVs, expectations were naturally high when Xiaomi unveiled its first serious Mini LED contender, the TV S Mini LED 75-inch. At ₹99,999, it boasts of an impressive spec sheet, bringing features typically reserved for TVs costing significantly more into a far more accessible price bracket.
Yet, as any seasoned TV buyer will tell you, real-world performance is what ultimately matters, so it was only fair that I spent one too many weekends “researching” its performance across movies, sports, gaming and binge-watching sessions, to see just how well the TV S Mini LED held up in the setting that matters most—my living room.
Sporting a minimalist, nearly bezel-less design, the TV S Mini LED 75 makes an immediate impression, commanding main character energy courtesy an imposing presence. You can wall-mount the TV if space is at a premium, but Xiaomi has also catered to those using a TV unit by offering multiple mounting positions.
By allowing the feet to be set closer together, it is possible to place the TV on furniture that would normally be too narrow for a 75-inch screen, a genuinely useful design consideration often overlooked on large-format TVs. You do get a standard set of ports, although Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support make casting from your phone a breeze.
And while buying a TV this size at this price point is an impressive start, the 4K QD-Mini LED panel is clearly where Xiaomi’s put in most of its effort. Courtesy a high (512) number of local dimming zones—the distinct sections into which the panel’s backlight can be selectively dimmed or brightened—the TV has far better control over brightness and contrast, making for darker scenes and deeper blacks on the one hand and brighter colours and highlights that pop on the other.
Combine that with peak brightness levels that push near 1200 nits with HDR content, the TV does exceptionally well with Dolby Vision/HDR10+ material, while still staying usable in bright, sun-drenched rooms no matter what you’re watching. Just remember that the viewing angles are best front and center and moving off center loses some punch. And while it’s perfectly capable for console users with ALLM enabled, it’s not a native 120Hz 4K panel, and better gaming TVs lie elsewhere on this page. At least the 34W quad-speaker setup gets plenty loud without getting tinny or distorting.
On the downside, while the display does much of the heavy lifting, the Cortex-A55 processor and 2GB of RAM struggle to keep pace occasionally, and the interface isn’t as fluid as you'd expect from a premium TV at this price. It is also available in 55-inch ( ₹51,999) and 65-inch ( ₹71,999) variants.
Lumio Vision 9 (2026)
Lumio burst onto the scene last year with an intriguing blend of experience and ambition. Founded by much of the same team that played a key role in making Xiaomi TVs a success in India, the 2025 Vision lineup of TVs delivered a television that was blisteringly fast out of the box, and one designed to stay that way for years, thanks to a focus on future-ready hardware. Now, in its 2026 avatar, the Vision 9 flagship goes far beyond a new 65 inch ( ₹72,999) screen size (alongside a 55inch variant at ₹51,999), with features meant for gamers and sports fans alike.
Unboxing the large, 18kg 65-inch panel and table mounting it on sturdy metal legs, the Vision 9 dresses to impress with its slim bezels and a thicker bottom edge to accommodate its sound system. The assortment of ports—3 HDMI, two with a 144Hz refresh rate at 4K (with variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode), USB 3.0, Ethernet and audio out options—are neatly labelled and arranged on the side of the rear panel. The delightfully petite Minion remote remains ergonomic and well thought through, with dedicated hotkeys for common streaming services and accessing settings quickly.
Of course, it comes as no surprise that the Vision 9 remains fast and responsive, oftentimes faster than TVs that cost twice as much, with the MediaTek Pentonic 700 chipset, 3GB of memory and a capacious 64GB of storage driving the 4K 144Hz-capable panel. It runs the Google TV interface atop Android 14, and the TLDR app we first saw last year has grown significantly to curate movies, TV series, music, and even sports.
On the Vision 9’s QD-MiniLED panel, colours look spectacular and skin tones look natural. With the TV hitting nearly 500 nits peak brightness for regular standard dynamic range content (800 for HDR), it can get plenty bright for watching movies and TV shows without losing details in dimly lit scenes.
Switching to HDR content, the Vision 9 does a laudable job with HDR10 and Dolby Vision content, particularly at this price point. Gamers will appreciate the Vision 9’s upgraded ability to render pixels in glorious 4K/120 Hz with consoles, and I fully expect this to be the sub- ₹1-lakh TV of choice for gaming dens going forward.
But it’s the six-driver setup on the Vision 9—2 full-range drivers, 2 subwoofers and 2 tweeters for a total output power of 50W—that is truly impressive. Unlike many TVs I’ve tested in the past, dialogues were clear, explosions in action sequences felt loud sans distortion, and Stadium mode added a sense of depth to live concerns and sports events. Bottomline? Most of you could very well skip a soundbar with the Vision 9’s in-built system, and this, along with the excellent display and snappy software, does well to offset the slightly higher pricing than its peers.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.