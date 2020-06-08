Mint Lite | India unlocks, New Zealand virus-free and other news to know

Exactly 100 days since its first reported case of covid-19, New York City has started the process of reopening. On Monday, officials estimated that 400,000 workers would return to construction jobs, manufacturing sites and retail stores in the first phase of reopening. The subway has started, though ridership was about 50% of the usual traffic as most people continued to work remotely. Offices, salons and indoor dining at restaurants are still barred, and schools and museums will open in the fourth phase. New York is among the worst affected US city by the outbreak. Over 205,000 have been infected, and nearly 22,000 died. At the peak of the infection, about 800 people were dying a day. The number of infections has now reduced to about 500 a day. The city was under curfew till Saturday after rioters looted luxury stores. It is also battling unemployment and systemic racism that both protests and the virus have brought to the fore. City data has found African-American, Hispanic and Latino people have died of the virus at double the rate of white people.