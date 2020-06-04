It’s World Environment Day today, June 5, and unfortunately, the story that’s making headlines and inspiring art on social media is the death of a pregnant elephant who was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala on 27 May. On Thursday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Centre would investigate the incident. Similar cases have been reported in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the past. Fruit filled with fireworks is usually placed to snare small animals or by farmers to protect crop from wild boar. Electric fences, poisons, crackers and other traps are often laid to ward off crop-raiding wildlife. Boar populations have been rising across the country. In 2018, Kerala declared them ‘vermin’ and in February, the government said it would soon allow farmers to shoot them with licensed weapons. Telangana’s farmers are lobbying for a similar order. Three years ago, the TN forest department culled wild boar ravaging fields in parts of the state. One study in Punjab found that boar damaged about 15-20% of the crop. Farmers, scientists and governments need to work together to find sustainable techniques to minimize crop damage by wild boars to protect crops as well as keep animals safe.