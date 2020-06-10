Two firefighters have died and over 3,000 people evacuated from a fire at an Oil India natural gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The well caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, about two weeks after it began leaking gas. Workers have been trying to cap the well since 27 May, but OIL has now said the fire could take at least four more weeks to control. Four people have been injured and about 30 homes damaged. Environmentalists said they are worried about the impact as the well is about 1km from the Maguri-Motapung Beel wetland, and 2.5km from the Dibru Saikhowa National Park. The fire at the periphery has been contained, but it has spread due to the presence of natural gas condensate, an OIL official told Al Jazeera. Last month, OIL received clearance from the Centre to carry out drilling and testing of hydrocarbons in seven locations under Dibru Saikhowa National Park, which locals and activists have been protesting, Mongabay reports.